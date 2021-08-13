Financial Analysis: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) & Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qualys and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 2 4 1 0 1.86 Smith Micro Software 0 0 4 0 3.00

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $109.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.31%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $9.65, suggesting a potential upside of 96.94%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Qualys.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 19.58% 17.40% 9.72% Smith Micro Software -2.24% 4.84% 4.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qualys and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $362.96 million 11.90 $91.57 million $2.32 47.82 Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 5.11 $4.16 million $0.17 28.82

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Qualys has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualys beats Smith Micro Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging. In addition, the company provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and retailers, as well as technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

