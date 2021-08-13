Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 752.3% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FIORF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.07. The company had a trading volume of 380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.09. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.26.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

