Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Short Interest Update

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 752.3% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FIORF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.07. The company had a trading volume of 380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 0.09. Fiore Cannabis has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.26.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
