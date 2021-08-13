FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FEYE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,670 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FireEye by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

