First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Capital Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.14.

First Capital Realty stock opened at C$17.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.97.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

