First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 563.6% in July

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:FPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.26.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.