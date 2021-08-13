First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 563.6% in July

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:FPL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.85. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 88,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 94,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 695,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund and trust. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

