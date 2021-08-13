First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Holdings Boosted by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.67. 3,405,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,065. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

