First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Up 10,086.7% in July

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a growth of 10,086.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FCVT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $51.17. 6,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $55.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

