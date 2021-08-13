First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Western Financial by 63.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

