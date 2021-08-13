First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $31.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 24.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

