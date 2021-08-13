Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.18.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $15.15 on Monday. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the second quarter worth $460,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth $416,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth $3,205,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Fisker in the first quarter worth $827,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.