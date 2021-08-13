Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $223.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.05.

Five Below stock opened at $222.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 1 year low of $106.05 and a 1 year high of $225.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.85.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

