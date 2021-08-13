FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Scott Investment Partners LLP

Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 3.1% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,489. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.43. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

