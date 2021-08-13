FLETA (FLETA) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, FLETA has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00890247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00111968 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

