Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

