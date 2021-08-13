Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

NYSE:FMX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.96. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,855,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,244,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,480,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,978,000 after buying an additional 148,329 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,288,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after buying an additional 114,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,075,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,395,000 after buying an additional 141,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

