Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FWONK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Formula One Group stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.32 and a beta of 1.27. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

