Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $305.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTNT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

FTNT stock opened at $305.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $309.79. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

