Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.30. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 18,353 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $22,038,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,283,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,572,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,012.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 491,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 475,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 388,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

