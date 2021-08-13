Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells $15,660.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $15,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

Shares of FORD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of 256.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Forward Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

