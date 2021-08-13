Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells $15,660.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $15,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.
Shares of FORD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of 256.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Forward Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
