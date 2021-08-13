Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.38.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

