Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $181.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.55. 37,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.92. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

