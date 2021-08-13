Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$194.46 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.34. The stock has a market cap of C$37.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$187.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Cfra increased their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$188.81 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.48.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.