Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $935,460. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,649,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

