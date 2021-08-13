Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.86. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1,970 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $646.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.
About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)
Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.
