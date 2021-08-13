Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $2.86. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1,970 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $646.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

