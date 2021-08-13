Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Trading 14.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s share price was up 14.2% during trading on Wednesday after Ci Capital raised their price target on the stock to C$12.50. The company traded as high as C$9.62 and last traded at C$9.50. Approximately 359,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 464,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.32.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

