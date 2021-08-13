Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.06. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 7,881 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of 143.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter worth about $994,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Frequency Electronics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.