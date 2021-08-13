FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.17.

About FSA Group

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company operates through Services and Consumer Lending segments. The Services segment offers informal and debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, and bankruptcy services.

