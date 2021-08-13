FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Up to $11.10

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $11.45. FTC Solar shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 3,492 shares traded.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

