Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 109,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,024 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $20.20.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FULC. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $733.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

