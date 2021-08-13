Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was up 10.6% on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $37.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 70,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,234,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

