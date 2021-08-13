FunFair 1-Day Volume Hits $47.11 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00887766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00105847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043644 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

About FunFair

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

