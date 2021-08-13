FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Issued By Desjardins

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the mining company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$852.67 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.09.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

