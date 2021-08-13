FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.74). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,962,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 223,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

