FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.71) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.85). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 34.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

