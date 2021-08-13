FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.53). B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

