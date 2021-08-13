FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Boosted by Analyst

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.54). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

CARA stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

