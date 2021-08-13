FY2021 EPS Estimates for CIRCOR International, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CIRCOR International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

