FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Lowered by Analyst

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Crexendo in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crexendo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Crexendo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $6.21 on Friday. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 42.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

