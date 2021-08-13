FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Increased by Analyst

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

FGBI stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood purchased 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,011.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219 over the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

