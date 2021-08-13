FY2021 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lifted by Analyst

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

