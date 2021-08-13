FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rayonier in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 246.20 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $44,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after acquiring an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 74.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,923,000 after buying an additional 594,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4,272.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 317,324 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

