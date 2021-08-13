FY2022 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Lifted by Analyst

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

TSE:ATA opened at C$43.97 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$16.28 and a 1-year high of C$44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 63.72.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

