FY2022 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Lowered by Analyst

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

