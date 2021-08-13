FY2022 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of inTEST in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in inTEST by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in inTEST during the first quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

