FY2022 EPS Estimates for Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Topcon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11. Topcon has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Topcon

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.