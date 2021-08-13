FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

