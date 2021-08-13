FY2024 EPS Estimates for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Cut by Analyst

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Air in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

XAIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $186.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.52.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

