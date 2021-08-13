Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GRTX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,765. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.64. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

