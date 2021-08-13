Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 786,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06.
Several research firms have issued reports on GAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.
