Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 786,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on GAU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 657.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Galiano Gold worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

