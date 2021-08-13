Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion.

NYSE:IT traded up $8.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,590. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.02. Gartner has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $304.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.33.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,804 shares of company stock worth $1,660,383. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

